READING, Pa. - Reading High School basketball standout Ruben Rodriguez has been selected to play for the Puerto Rico U18 basketball team.
Rodriguez will take part in the FIBA U18 Americas Men's Championship from June 6-12 in Mexico. In addition to the host country and Puerto Rico, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and United States will round out the eight-team field.
This is the first edition of the event since 2018 as it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top four teams from the FIBA U18 Americas Championship will qualify for the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2023.
The Red Knight standout was named to the 6A All-state Team for the 2nd Straight season and was a pivotal part of the Red Knights district 3 title squad.