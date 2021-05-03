Reading's Zach Schrader won the Berks individual tennis title on Monday. Schrader defeated Sam Robertson of Berks Catholic, 7-5, 6-4.
The match was moved indoors due to inclement weather.
Partly sunny and warm with a stray thunderstorm later in the day.
