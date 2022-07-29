ERIE, Pa. - Reading's post All-Star break blues continue. The Fightin Phils dropped their seventh straight with a, 4-3 loss in Erie on Friday night.
The Fightins held a 3-1 lead through three innings of play. They trailed after one, and put up two-runs in the second to grab the lead. Aldrem Corredor and AJ Graffanino with two, RBI singles in the second inning.
Third inning, Jhailyn Ortiz hits an RBI single to put the Fightins up, 3-1.
The SeaWolves would tie things up in the sixth inning, and grab the lead in the eighth on a solo home run for the win.