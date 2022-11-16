READING, Pa. - The high school basketball season will be getting underway shortly across the region. Prior to the start of it all, Reading senior, Ruben Rodriguez announced his commitment to Rider University.
The guard led Berks County in scoring a season ago, with a near 20 points per game average. During the 2021-22 season, Rodriguez set a new single-game mark for the Red Knights, scoring 50.
Rodriguez was a key piece to the Red Knights second PIAA title. During the offseason he gained international experience playing for Puerto Rico U18 team.