HARTFORD, Ct. - Readings woes continue in Hartford with a, 4-3 loss to the Yard Goats on Thursday night.
The Fightin Phils jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Yard Goats responded right away in the bottom half of the frame. Hartford would score on run in the ensuing two innings to grab a, 4-2 lead.
RBI doubles scoring the runs for the Fightins in the effort. Jack Conley giving his squad their brief lead with a two-run double in the second inning. Later in the eighth, Wendell Rijo got the Fightins within one run.
Reading will look to break their skid on Friday night.