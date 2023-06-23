PORTLAND, Me. - Portland cools off Reading on Friday night, putting an end to the Fightins hot start in the series. The Sea Dogs earning their first win over the Fightins this week, 9-5.
The Fightins fell behind after the third inning when the Sea Dogs scored four runs for the early lead. In the fourth, the Fightins would get one run back when Oliver Dunn grounded into a force out allowing one run to score, 4-1.
Later in the game, Dunn would drive in another Fightins run in the sixth inning with a RBI double to cut the deficit in half, 4-2.
Sea Dogs wasting no time in jumping back up to a four run lead with two runs in the seventh inning. The Fightins not going away quietly though, Madison Stokes and Matt Kroon with RBIs in the top of the eight to cut the lead back in half, 6-4.
Bottom of the eighth, the Sea Dogs putting this one out of reach with three runs in the inning. The Fightins would manage to plate one more run in the ninth before getting shut down in the loss.