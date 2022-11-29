READING, Pa. - The Reading High School boys basketball team is poised to make another run in the 2022-23 season. The Red Knights entering this season as both Berks and District III-6A defending champs.
The Red Knights return one of the best back courts in the county with Ruben Rodriguez and Myles Grey. More key pieces within their senior core, Aris Rodriguez and Amier Burdine.
This is an extremely competitive group that brings the energy in games and during practice.
With the biggest targets on their backs in the county and District, the Red Knights won't be easy to knock from their spot on top.