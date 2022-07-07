READING, Pa. - Catcher/DH Vito Friscia will be away from the Fightin' Phills ballclub for a bit so that he can represent Team Italy in the Haarlem Baseball week at the Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands.
Friscia, who owns a .399 on-base percentage with eight home runs, will play under Phoenixville native Mike Piazza who is serving as the manager for the Italy squad. The six participants are Cuba, Curacao, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and USA.
He has been added to the temporarily inactive list with the event taking place from July 8th to the 15th.