READING, Pa. - Reading's slight lead was erased in the late innings by Hartford in their second straight loss, 5-1. The Fightins season opening struggle continues, following their first win on Thursday.
The lone Fightins run would be scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the third inning,
That, 1-0 lead would hold up until the sixth inning, Grant Lavigne would send a three run shot over the center field wall to give the Yard Goats a, 3-1 lead. Lavigne again would hurt the Fightins in the eighth inning with a RBI triple.
Another run would score on a wild pitch.