Ready for confetti: Women's World Cup champs to be honored in NYC

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 06:26 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:13 AM EDT

Ready for confetti: Women's World Cup champs to be honored in NYC

A blizzard of confetti and large crowds are expected at Wednesday's ticker tape parade to celebrate the U.S. women's national soccer team in New York City.

The festivities in honor of the Women's World Cup champs will begin at 9:30 a.m. in a section of lower Manhattan nicknamed the Canyon of Heroes. The stretch of Broadway from the Battery to City Hall has long hosted parades for world leaders, veterans and hometown sports stars.

The events are named for the long strands of ticker tape that used to be showered down from nearby office buildings. The tape has since been replaced with paper confetti.

After the parade, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio will honor the team with symbolic keys to the city. All tickets for the City Hall ceremony have been issued.

