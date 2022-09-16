BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Recent Lafayette graduate Naomi Ganpo-Nkwenkwa has been awarded the Victory Scholarship through the Sport Changes Life Foundation (SCLF), the Patriot League announced today.
The scholarship will afford Ganpo-Nkwenkwa the opportunity to continue studies and play basketball at South East Technological College in Carlow, Ireland. The Patriot League has partnered with the Victory Scholar Program since 2008.
Ganpo-Nkwenkwa led the Patriot League in block shots with 2.2 per game and also finished in the top 10 with 8.0 rebounds per game for the Leopards.
“This opportunity means the world to me," Ganpo-Nkwenkwa said in a release. "What I hope for myself is to grow as an individual, and learn as much as I can from the Irish community, which is what comes when you move to another region. Having done so before, when I transitioned from Canada to the United States, I know that my experiences will be wonderful.”
Ganpo-Nkwenkwa graduate from Lafayette in May with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and was an associate member of Tri-Beta, an honor society for undergraduates dedicated to improving the understanding and appreciation of biological study.