The Philadelphia Phillies 20-7 record since June 3 have vaulted the club into a three-way tie with the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card playoff spot in the National League.
Philadelphia's 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday, couple with losses by Milwaukee and San Francisco have the team a percentage point above the other two teams in the race for the third wild card berth.
After the All-Star break, the Phillies will play 43 of their final 73 games at Citizens Bank Park. Heading in to Wednesday night's game against the Rays, FanGraphs has Philadelphia with 58.5% chance of making the postseason.