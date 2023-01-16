BOSTON (AP) - David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha scored two goals apiece, Jeremy Swayman earned his first shutout of the season and David Krejci had three assists in his 1,000th NHL game to help the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Monday.
Pastrnak scored the first goal in the first period and added another during a 4-on-3 power play to start the third to help Boston win for the sixth time in seven games. The Bruins are 21-1-3 at home this season and have the best overall record in the NHL.
Krejci, who interrupted his 16-year Bruins career by playing in his homeland last season, returned to Boston and joined fellow Czechs Pastrnak and Zacha to snap the Flyers three-game winning streak.
Carter Hart stopped 14 shots before he was replaced midway through the second period by Samuel Ersson, who made nine saves the rest of the way. The Flyers lost for just the second time in nine games.