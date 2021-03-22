READING, Pa. - The final week of the 2020-21 PIAA high school basketball season is here and the Reading High boys' basketball team is still in contention for a state title.
The Red Knights are set to battle Upper St. Clair in the 6A semifinals. Upper St. Clair was down to six players in their quarterfinal game due to COVID-19 protocols, but are expected to be closer to full strength for the upcoming contest.
Reading High was also without a player in the quarterfinals this past weekend. Amier Burdine was injured in the school's spring football season opener and missed the state basketball playoff game the next day.