SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Red Lion made two free throws in the game's closing seconds to earn a 29-27 win over Governor Mifflin in a District 3 6A girls' basketball quarterfinal game on Thursday evening. The loss dropped the Mustangs to the consolation semifinals.
Stella Mollica recorded a game-high 11 points for Governor Mifflin. Makiah Shaw made two free throws for Red Lion with 1.9 seconds left in the game to secure the win.
If Mifflin can win their consolation semifinal, they will earn a state playoff berth.