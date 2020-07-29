EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Red Rovers baseball team is thankful to get their chance on the diamond amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Rovers figure to play a factor as one of the last teams standing in the baseball tournament.
Greg Hess's squad is deep all across the board from pitching to position players. That depth could be the key for the Red Rovers to get to Coca-Cola Park in this tournament style of play.
Hess said his team is just excited to be back together and playing the game again. He's also looking forward to his squad facing some new foes from the Colonial League.