READING, Pa. - The Red Team defeated the Blue Team 5-2 in the Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday night. The annual game was meant more this year for the participants as it was their only chance of playing baseball this spring due to COVID-19.
Red jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Blue team tied the game in the fourth frame. Then in the 9th inning, the Red team plated three runs to secure the victory in Baseballtown.
Despite the outcome, the players expressed their happiness of being able to play and get out on the field again.