ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Rochester Red Wings held on for a 4-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs had two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, but Rochester escaped with the win.
The loss dropped Lehigh Valley to 17-16 this season.
Didi Gregorius started for the IronPigs at shortstop as he continued his rehab assignment at the Triple-A level for the second straight night. He went 3-3 with a home run, a run scored, and two RBIs.
The IronPigs doubled-up the Red Wings in the hits column 10-5, however, the Pigs went 2-12 with runners in scoring position in the game.
Rochester led 4-2 after the first three innings, but the IronPigs plated just one run the rest of the way as the defense preserved the lead for the visitors.
The two teams are set to play on Friday at 7:05 p.m.