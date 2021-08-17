ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Rochester Red Wings defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-4 on Tuesday night at Frontier Field in the series opener between the two teams. The loss dropped the IronPigs to 41-47 this season.
The Red Wings jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning as their quick offense helped them overcome three fielding errors in the contest. A grand slam by Derek Dietrich fueled the 5-0 start in the opening frame.
Mark Appel started on the mound for the Pigs and suffered the loss to drop to 3-3 this season. Appel pitched just the first inning as he allowed five runs, all earned, on three hits and walked two batters. He threw 34 pitches in the inning.
The IronPigs started a comeback attempt in the fourth inning with three runs courtesy of a three-run home run by Darick Hall. It was Hall's 11th home run this season.
The Red Wings got one run back in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead. Lehigh Valley pushed one run across in the seventh, but the comeback effort fell short as Rochester scored twice in the eighth to help secure the victory.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.