The Cincinnati Reds claimed Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Williams off of waivers on Saturday. The Reds moved Williams to the team's taxi squad at their alternate training site.
Williams was designated for assignment earlier this week by the Phillies. He was with the Phillies for parts of three seasons after coming to the club in the Cole Hamels trade back in 2015.
The Reds are the latest MLB team to have a positive COVID-19 test. One player tested positive, which resulted in the postponement of their Saturday and Sunday contests against the Pittsburgh Pirates.