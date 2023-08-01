PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles had a pleasant surprise in the secondary during the 2022 season. Reed Blankenship emerged as a solid rotational piece at safety.
With the loss of CJ Gardner Johnson and Marcus Epps in the offseason, Blankenship is looking to cement himself as a starting safety in 2023.
Through the start of training camp, Blankenship has taken a majority of the first team reps. A former undrafted player, the safety is on the verge of going from undrafted to starter in just two seasons.
Keeping a level head about him, and being a true team player, Blankenship has credited those around him for his growth as a player.
"I have a little bit more confidence. I know how to play the game a little bit better, and it goes back to who we have in the room, Slay, James, all those older guys. It helps a lot. You know, I have questions, they answer them."
Blankenship will continue to work through camp to solidify his spot as a starter on defense.