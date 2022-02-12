READING, Pa. - The Berks Catholic girls basketball team, the number one seed in the BCIAA tournament, advanced to the semifinal round with a 52-34 win over Wyomissing at Lloyd Wolf Gymnasium.
Caroline Reedy scored 26 points for the Saints to join the exclusive 1,000 point club. Amaya Stewart led Wyomissing with 13 points.
The Saints advance to Santander Arena for Tuesday's matchup with No. 4 Governor Mifflin who were a 70-58 winner over Brandywine Heights. Berks Catholic swept the previous two meetings although the most recent contest was a close 50-45 affair.