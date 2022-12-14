READING, Pa. - Wednesday night girls hoops in Berks County, the Exeter Eagles playing host to Milton Hershey as the non-conference schedule winds down. The Eagles tried to mount a comeback, but fell just short, 56-47.
The Eagles found themselves in a scrap for much of this one, trailing by 10 in the third quarter.
The final quarter is when they began to claw their way back Grace Reedy having plenty to say in the comeback effort. Reedy would finish with 30 points on the night, leading all scorers.
Exeter falls to 1-3 on the season.