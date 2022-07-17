QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Region 2 Legion baseball tournament is down to a final four as Norchester, Pennridge, Quakertown and South Parkland survived the weekend and advanced to play on Monday.
South Parkland tied its game against North Parkland with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and won it with a pair of runs in the eighth to capture an 11-10 victory.
South Parkland will face Pennridge at 4 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.
Losers Bracket Games (loser eliminated)
South Parkland def. North Parkland 11-10 in 8 innings
Norchester def. Hamburg 13-0
Winners Bracket Game
Quakertown def. Pennridge 7-4
Monday's Schedule
Quakertown vs. Norchester 1 pm
Pennridge vs. South Parkland 4 pm (loser eliminated)