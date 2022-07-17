Today

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly later at night and towards Monday morning.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Humid with limited sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, most widespread later in the afternoon. Watching for heavy downpours and possible localized flooding. May be dry for much of the morning/ midday.