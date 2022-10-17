STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The PIAA golf championships are underway out at Penn State and several local competitors turned in solid scores.
Liberty's Matthew Vital fired a 1-under on the day and sits in 4th place in the Class AAA boys field. One shot back is Hunter Probst, out of Stroudsburg, even par on the day and in a tie for 5th.
Wilson West Lawn's Kayla Maletto is tied for 13th in the Class AAA girl's field and in Class AA boys, Moravian's Evan Eichenlaub shot an even par 72 and is in a tie for 6th.