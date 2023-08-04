All 37 teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League in one spot for the annual Media Day - getting ready for the start of the 2023 football season.
Heat week on tap and the players posing for some head shots while mixing in a little fun - such as a Jenga showdown between Section 3 rivals Daniel Boone and Fleetwood. The Tigers bringing home the victory with the blocks.
Some of the players content, for now, for that competition but others can't wait to attack the gridiron this week.
"We're hungry," said Daniel Boone senior Ethan Kryman. "I mean we got punched in the mouth so hard last season, over and over. This year, We want to go - we want to win."