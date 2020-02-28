BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2020 regional wrestling tournaments began on Friday in Bethlehem. The Northeast 3A field is competing at Liberty High School while the Southeast 2A grapplers are competing at Freedom High School.
The action will conclude on Saturday with the final rounds of competition. Individuals are wrestling for spots in the upcoming PIAA tournament.
Nazareth placed 10 wrestlers into Saturday's semifinals at the 3A level. In the 2A bracket, Saucon Valley has seven semifinalists while Notre Dame Green Pond has six.
