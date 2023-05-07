SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Rehabbing Phillies starter Ranger Suarez pitched five strong innings and Lehigh Valley wrapped up a strong series with an 8-4 victory over Syracuse on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium.
Suarez yielded four hits and just one run in earning the victory for the IronPigs. Weston Wilson and Simon Muzziotti hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run fifth inning for the visitors.
Lehigh Valley won five of six games from the Mets and will return home to begin a six-game series with Memphis on Tuesday.