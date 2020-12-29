Chase Reifsnyder was in his sophomore season for the Oley Valley boys' soccer team this past fall, but he was a huge contributor for the Lynx.
Reifsnyder netted 14 goals for Oley Valley, including a header in the county semifinal against Wilson. He went on to earn Berks Player of the Year honors as well as all-state and all-region selections.
The underclassman credited the seniors and other teammates for his success during the 2020 campaign and how he was able to adapt to the high school game quickly.
The three-sport athlete hopes to get on the basketball court sooner for the Lynx and will continue to contribute in all three seasons.