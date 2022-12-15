OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland girls basketball team enters the new campaign as the reigning District XI-6A champions. With another season off to a solid start, the Lady Trojans look the part of a champion yet again.
Ed Ohlson's squad looks slightly different this season, having lost four senior members from last year to graduation.
With younger players having to step up and other upperclassmen stepping into leader roles, the Lady Trojans have been a force offensively. Through three games they have outscored their opponents, 183-80 to top-off their 3-0 start.
As a group they feel confident and focused collectively, and they'll be taking that mentality with them to Florida.
Following two more EPC games, the Lady Trojans will head down to play in the KSA 2022 Holiday Basketball tournament. Ohlson looking forward to his team getting the chance to play out of state competition. Knowing that they will see a different style of competition from what they're used to.
The tournament runs from December 26th through the 29th.