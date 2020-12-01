EASTON, Pa. - After years of strong campaigns, the Notre Dame Green Pond girls' basketball team had a championship season a year ago. The Crusaders went undefeated and captured the Colonial League crown in the 2019-20 season.
Now the team looks to begin the defense of its title and will be moving forward without Cassie Murphy, one of their top contributors last season, who graduated in the offseason.
Although Murphy is gone, NDGP does return four starters from last season and several other experienced players. Head coach Josh Kopp recognized his strong senior class as a positive this year as well.
"You know, we realize the success that we've had over the last few years is certainly going to put a target on our back," Kopp said. "We know we're going to be the hunted, and it's just going to be up to our kids to prepare themselves for that type of effort from our opponents on every game."
Another new wrinkle this preseason is the team getting acclimated to playing with masks on. That is something all teams will be getting used to over the coming weeks in advance of season openers.