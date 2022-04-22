MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Two of the top teams in their respective divisions going at it on the softball field Friday. Brandywine Heights edging past Berks Catholic, 4-3.
The Bullets would walk this one off in the seventh, Aubrey Reinert with a two-run line drive into left to close the game out.
Both teams going back and forth prior to all that, trading the lead throughout the game. The Saints grabbed the lead in the top of the seventh before the walk off by Reinert.
Brandywine Heights goes to 7-1 on the season, tops in Berks IV. Berks Catholic sits at 5-2, still tops in Berks III.