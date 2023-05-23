PHILADELPHIA - Right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey reported to the Philadelphia Phillies, the organization announced today. Pitcher Andrew Bellatti was optioned to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move to make room on the active roster for Covey.
Covey was claimed off waivers fom the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday and Philadelphia made room on the 40-man roster by transferring Darick Hall to the 60-day injured list. Including this season, Covey has pitched in parts of five major league seasons with 72 appearances. He also pitches two seasons in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.
The 31-year old Covey appeared in one game for the Dodgers, throwing four innings of relief in a 7-3 victory over Minnesota.