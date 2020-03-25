BETHLEHEM, Pa. - in 2012 the Lehigh Mountain Hawks pulled off a feat that few teams can say they've achieved, a 15 upsetting a two in the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain Hawks defeated the Duke Blue Devils 75-70.
The win was Lehigh's first ever in the NCAA Tournament, and are one of eight schools that have upset a two seed as a fifteen seed in the history of the tournament.
Head Coach Brett Reed reflected upon that great achievement and the overall feeling that March Madness brings for coaches and players alike.