KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University has named its new Director of Athletics. Renee Hellert will be joining the Golden Bears, and looking to help lead their department to continued athletic and academic success.
Hellert comes to Kutztown with 19 years of experience in collegiate athletics. Most recently, she was the Associate Director of Athletics and Senior Women's Administrator at Moravian College for the past four years.
The opportunity to become the Director of Athletics at Kutztown is one Hellert cherishes, and is looking forward to joining the Golden Bears community.
Hellert becomes the universities first woman to permanently hold this position overseeing both men's and women's athletics.