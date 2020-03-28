As the coronavirus pandemic has but the sports world on hold for the foreseeable future, even leaders of fall sports are starting to talk about scenarios as the outbreak across the country may affect their 2020-21 seasons. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, some college football leaders discussed potentially moving up the college football season and played a condensed schedule during the months of July, August, and September.
According to the report, conference leaders have discussed scenarios where the season could be delayed, but that would potentially cause play to take place during flu season, when COVID-19 could return to make another large impact around the world.
Several other media outlets have reported, citing sources, that they don't believe a summer season is likely for college football this year. As of right now, no official announcement has been made on the status of the upcoming college football season.