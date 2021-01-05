The start of the 2020 minor league baseball season at the Single A and Double-A levels will be delayed, according to a Baseball America report.
The report states that Major League Baseball leaders informed teams in a memo on Monday that spring training for the teams in the Double-A and Single A levels will not start until after camp ends for Triple-A and major league players. This is an effort to allow for more social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, told WFMZ that they have not received a letter from MLB officials about a delay at this time.
All minor league seasons were canceled last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.