According to reports, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts may not play on Saturday against rival Dallas due to a shoulder injury suffered during a 25-20 win over Chicago on Sunday.
Hurts, a presumptive MVP candidate who has led Philadelphia to a 13-1 record this season, appeared to have been injured when tackled by Trevis Gipson after a three-yard run late in the third quarter.
The Eagles would clinch the No. 1 seed and the NFC East title with a win over the Cowboys, but even with a loss would need only a victory over the Saints or Giants in the final two games to secure the top seed.