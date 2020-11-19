PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back running back Jordan Howard. According to an NFL Network report, the Eagles will sign him to their practice squad.
Per the NFL's policies this season, Howard will need to first clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before officially joining the team.
Howard cleared waivers on Monday, after he was released by the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins signed him eight months ago to a two-year deal.
The reported signing comes on the day the Eagles placed rusher Corey Clement on the COVID-19 list.