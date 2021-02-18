PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two draft picks, according to an ESPN report. Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN first reported the deal on Thursday morning.
The reported exchange sends Philly's franchise quarterback to the Colts while Indy will send a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round draft selection to the Eagles.
The move had been rumored for weeks by several members of the media with the Colts and the Chicago Bears as the likeliest of landing sports for Wentz.
The deal puts Wentz with the Colts, and their head coach Frank Reich. Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator when Wentz enjoyed his most successful season and the team won its first-ever Super Bowl.
Wentz was benched for the final few weeks of the 2020 season and Jalen Hurts started in his place.
According to further reporting by ESPN's Schefter, the conditions surrounding the 2022 pick are based on Wentz's playing time in the upcoming NFL season.
If Carson Wentz’s playtime is at or above 75% next season, the conditional 2022 second-round pick would become a first-round pick, per sources. The second-round pick also.could become a first if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the plays and the Colts go to the playoffs.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021