PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen is reportedly considering retirement from hockey.
Hearing via sources that Matt Niskanen is learning towards retirement. Niskanen, 33, has another year left on his contract at $5.75 million. By all accounts, he seems pretty resolute in his decision. Which obviously will have an impact now on Flyers' off-season plans.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 5, 2020
Niskanen is 33-years old and came to Philly via a trade from the Washington Capitals back in 2019.
No official announcement was made, as of yet.