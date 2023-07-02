Former Reading High School basketball standout Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Walker, 24, spent the past season with the Los Angeles Lakers after playing his first four seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs. The shooting guard had a strong start to the season with Los Angeles before suffering a knee injury in late December.
Struggling to regain his role after missing nearly a month, Walker's star shone brightest in the posteason when he delivered a standout performance to help the Lakers defeat the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.
A former first-round pick out of Miami, Walker will join the rebuilding Nets on a $6.5 million contract.