Report: Malcom Jenkins reports for minicamp

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles veteran leader Malcom Jenkins reportedly was at the team's facility on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jenkins skipped OTAs earlier this offseason as the safety is reportedly hoping to get a new contract with the birds. OTAs were voluntary and Jenkins has yet to miss any mandatory workouts this offseason. 

