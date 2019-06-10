Report: Malcom Jenkins reports for minicamp

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles veteran leader Malcom Jenkins reportedly was at the team's facility on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles' safety Malcolm Jenkins has reported for his team physical and will be in attendance for the team's mandatory minicamp that begins Tuesday, per source. Jenkins is said to be excited to be with his teammates and focused on the 2019 season as an Eagle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2019

Jenkins skipped OTAs earlier this offseason as the safety is reportedly hoping to get a new contract with the birds. OTAs were voluntary and Jenkins has yet to miss any mandatory workouts this offseason.