PHILADELPHIA - Contract negotiations between the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz reportedly stalled, according to the NFL Network.
Sources: Negotiations between the #Eagles and TE Zach Ertz came to an abrupt halt when PHI made an offer that had less guaranteed money than their offer in November. The backloaded offer also had less cash over the next 4 seasons annually than Austin Hooper’s #Browns contract.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020
The two sides had reportedly been in talks for months, but the latest offer from Philly is reportedly what prompted the stoppage.
The three-time Pro Bowler is signed through the 2021 season, but multiple tight ends around the league have been getting contract extensions this past offseason.
The 2020 NFL season begins later this month.