According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed star quarterback Jalen Hurts to a record-setting contract extension. Hurts, who led the team to an NFC title and a berth in the Super Bowl, has agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal which will make him the highest paid player in league history.
Nearly $180 million of the contract is guaranteed and includes a no-trade clause, according to reports. Hurts completed 306 of 460 passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns during the 2022 season and also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.
His annual average of $51 million per season eclipses the deal that Aaron Rodgers agreed to with the Green Bay Packers last week. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and San Diego's Justin Herbert are other quarterbacks in line for new deals.