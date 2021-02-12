PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Reports coming out of the Phillies front office that they are working on a deal with Brad Miller.
Miller is a utility man who can play all over the infield and the outfield corners, he's a left handed bat at the plate. He spent part of the 2019 season with the Phillies where he finished with 12 homers over 63 games.
Most recently, Miller spent the 2020 season with the St. Louis Cardinals. He hit seven home runs and finished with 25 RBIs over 48 games.
The deal is reportedly one-year and worth somewhere around the three million dollar mark.