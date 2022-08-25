ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bryce Harper will not take to the field for Lehigh Valley on Thursday night. The superstar outfielder will moving on up after a rest day at Coca-Cola Park.
Multiple reports have announced that the Philadelphia Phillies plan to activate the 2021 National League MVP on Friday.
Harper hasn't played in a MLB game since June 25th, since then the Phillies have a record of 31-20. Their reigning MVP would be a welcome sight to the lineup for the stretch run into September.
Through two games with the IronPigs, Harper is a combined 5-for-8 with two home runs and a walk-off double. What was expected to be a five game stint, has been sped-up.