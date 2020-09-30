PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - According to reports, former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers met with members of the Philadelphia 76ers front office on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Rivers recently announced his departure from the Clippers following their series loss to the Nuggets in the semi-finals of the Western Conference playoffs.
He has spent the past seven seasons as the head coach of the Clippers, making the playoffs in all but one of those seasons. Rivers was also the coach of the Boston Celtics leading them to a title in 2008 and another title appearance in 2010.