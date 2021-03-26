PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - According to reports, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a trade with the Miami Dolphins that includes multiple draft picks.
Shortly after the Dolphins traded back with the San Francisco 49ers, they traded back up into the top 10 with the Eagles. The Eagles, who held the sixth pick in the upcoming draft, have agreed to a swap with the Dolphins who just acquired the 12th overall pick.
Aside from swapping first rounders this year, the Eagles will also get the Dolphins first round pick in the 2022 draft.
The teams also swapped mid-round picks in this years draft, the Eagles and Dolphins swapping the 156th and 123rd overall picks. This gives the Eagles a fourth round pick in April.
The Eagles have 11 picks in the upcoming April draft, and have positioned themselves to have three-first round picks in the 2022 draft.
The current Eagles draft selection can be seen below..
Eagles 2021 Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 12 overall (From Miami)
Round 2: No. 37 overall
Round 3: No. 70 overall
Round 3: No. 84 (From Indianapolis - Wentz trade)
Round 4: No. 123 (From Miami)
Round 5: No. 150 overall
Round 6: No. 189 overall
Round 6: No. 224 overall (Compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 225 overall (Compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 234 overall
Round 7: No. 240 overall (From San Francisco - return from Goodwin)