PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles have received trade inquiries for quarterback Carson Wentz, according to an NFL Network report. According to reports, "The Eagles are not in a hurry to trade Wentz and in fact as of now intend for him to return for 2021."
Wentz has not officially requested a trade from the Eagles, but this report indicates the Eagles are at least listening to conversations about their quarterback.
The Eagles benched Wentz late last season and started Jalen Hurts in the team's final few games.